It’ll be the mental health equivalent of calling 911, and it’ll go live in all 50 states on July 1, 2022. That’s the vision for the new 988 hotline that will replace longer toll-free suicide hotline numbers across the nation, and an Idaho House committee welcomed the news, enthusiastically approving a resolution last week supporting the effort. Supporters will be back next year with proposed legislation and a funding request.
“The universal number will be a lifeline for all Idahoans who need help, regardless of where they live,” Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, told the House Health & Welfare Committee.
“All 50 states are working on the same initiative, to save lives,” Stewart Wilder, co-chair of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Action Collective, told the panel. Wilder, who lost his 17-year-old son, Cameron, to suicide in 2013, said an array of Idaho and national stakeholders are collaborating on the project; Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo co-sponsored the legislation designating the national hotline number, and former President Trump signed it into law in 2020.
Lee Flinn, executive director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, said, “Wisely, this 988 vision is built on the existing infrastructure.”
The majority of the calls to Idaho’s hotline now come in through the national suicide prevention hotline’s 800 number, 800-273-8255, she said. But the current technology routes to Idaho only those calls that come from Idaho area codes. That means Idaho gets some calls from out-of-staters who still have Idaho numbers, and some Idahoans’ calls for help are routed to states where they no longer live.
When the 988 hotline launches, it’ll include geo-location technology that will ensure that any call placed in Idaho goes to the Idaho suicide hotline. That’ll allow the callers to be routed to resources and help here in the state.
