In my Sunday column this week, I write about how normally, each year, Idaho’s state treasurer borrows money in the bond market to cover the state’s short-term cash flow requirements, because state revenues for the year don’t come in on the same schedule that expenses are incurred. Various state treasurers over the years have trumpeted the savings to the state when the process, called issuing Tax Anticipation Notes, results in a low interest rate. But this year, Idaho will pay no interest.
That’s because Gov. Brad Little and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth have decided the state won’t issue Tax Anticipation Notes for the first time since 1982. Instead, the state will leverage a portion of the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid that hasn’t yet been allocated for cash management.
Over the last five years, Idaho has paid an average of $15 million a year in interest on its Tax Anticipation Notes. The recommendation to make this move came from Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee.
