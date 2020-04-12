Many of the things that make up a political campaign — shaking hands, kissing babies, traveling the state, speaking to crowds — are off the table in this time of coronavirus, social distancing, and a statewide stay-at-home order. But with a primary election coming up in Idaho May 19, how are candidates to campaign?
We checked in with the two rivals facing off in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, the highest-level contested statewide race in Idaho in either party this spring. Both Paulette Jordan and Jim Vandermaas reported challenges, changed plans, and a new focus on digital outreach. The two are vying for a chance to take on GOP Sen. Jim Risch, who’s running unopposed in the primary.
