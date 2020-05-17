When the Governor’s Housing Committee, an obscure legislative panel that oversees the state’s apportioning of a $54,610 a year housing stipend for the governor, met last week, Gov. Brad Little had just outlined plans for big budget cuts, including slashing $99 million from the state’s public schools next year. Yet, the panel voted unanimously, with no discussion, to approve the same $54,610 full housing stipend for the governor again next year, the same budget year in which he’s looking to impose 5% holdbacks across the state budget.
Idaho governors have received the stipend on and off since 1999, to make up for the lack of an official governor’s mansion; Idaho is one of just five states without one.
