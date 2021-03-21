In my Sunday column this week, I write about issues that arose with Rep. Karey Hanks' bill to prohibit local mask mandates when it came up for debate in the full House, including some provisions that were far more far-reaching than perhaps intended. Also in my column this week, House snubs proposed amendment to anti-public art bill; and the House violates its own rules in a rush to move legislation, a rush that proved to be for naught, as the Legislature is now at an 18-day recess due to the growing Statehouse coronavirus outbreak.
You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.