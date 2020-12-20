In my Sunday column this week, I write about how four amicus briefs backed by Idaho Republicans were publicly announced in the Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential election result in four battleground states, but only two of them actually got filed.
One was a brief backed by 126 members of Congress including Idaho GOP Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher. The other was one backed by Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and a group of GOP state lawmakers from Idaho, Alaska and Arizona.
Additional planned briefs planned by Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Republican Party didn't get filed before the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously threw out the Texas case, ruling that Texas had no standing to challenge election results in other states.
Incidentally, there has been some talk that the court actually was divided 7-2 on that decision, but it wasn't. In the U.S. Supreme Court's final order, Justices Alito and Thomas dissented on procedural grounds from rejecting the filing, saying they would have allowed the filing of the "bill of complaint" but "would not grant other relief." I spoke with Richard Seamon, the lead Idaho attorney who worked on McGeachin's amicus brief, and he confirmed that that means the court was unanimous in deciding not to hear the case.
