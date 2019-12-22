The Idaho Press Club won a significant legal ruling last week in its lawsuit against Ada County, the state’s largest county, over non-compliance with the Idaho Public Records Act.
Full disclosure here: I’m the current president of the press club, a nonprofit trade association of working reporters from all types of news media.
We sued, with the support of numerous news organizations in Idaho, and we won.
In a sharply worded 31-page ruling, 4th District Judge Deborah Bail found that the county “not only did not follow the Idaho Public Records Act, it acted as though a different Act had been enacted — a reverse image of Idaho law.”
In my column, I explore the points Judge Bail made in her decision — in hopes that this significant ruling marks the end to such practices at all Idaho public agencies.