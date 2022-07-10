Idaho Republican Party Chair Tom Luna has announced he’ll run for another term, and state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who ran unsuccessfully for Idaho secretary of state in a three-way GOP primary in May, announced on Facebook Thursday morning that she’ll challenge him.
More hopefuls still could emerge; Tyler Kelly, party executive director, said, “Anything, technically, could happen. There’s no declaration period, so nominations come from the floor of the general session. So there could be a nomination made from the floor for another candidate.”
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, who lost his GOP primary race in May, announced earlier on Facebook that he would run for state party chair, but then removed the announcement and posted that it had been premature.
Luna said in a statement texted to the Idaho Press, "Since being elected party chair, we have registered over 150,000 new Republican voters and raised over $2.7 million, smashing previous results. However, we still have so much more to do. I look forward to continuing the hard work of growing the Idaho Republican Party and getting more Republicans elected at all levels of government."
Moon, in her announcement, said in part, “President Trump brought a lot of new voters to the Republican party in 2016 and 2020, but these are not ‘party-line voters.’ These are voters who will stay only so long as we remain true to our principles — and we must. I am committed to the conservative values that have made Idaho, and our Republic, great: protecting life; safeguarding our children; expanding our Second Amendment liberties; sensibly managing our natural resources; and defending religious liberty.”
She also said, “There is no doubt that the Democrat party has planted its flag in our State. But that isn’t because of the good work the Idaho Republican Party is doing; it is because Democrats see Idaho as vulnerable to a far-left takeover, as Democrats have already done in Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona."
