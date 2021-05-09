In 1977, Arizona passed a law to ban “residential picketing,” defined as demonstrating in front of someone’s home with the “intent to harass, annoy or alarm,” writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Before passing, the statute won support from Rep. Jim Skelly, a Republican from Scottsdale who was “anti-gay rights” and whose house had been picketed by gay rights activists while his wife and children were home, the Arizona Republic reported at the time.
Skelly was also an “ardent opponent of abortion,” according to the Arizona Capitol Times, and, ironically, almost 20 years after law went into effect, it was challenged as unconstitutional by anti-abortion activists, who were demonstrating near the home of Planned Parenthood’s local director.
The law was upheld by a federal court, as were other residential picketing laws enacted in other states, although not all of them. It was on that Arizona law that Idaho state Reps. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, and Brooke Green, D-Boise, modeled their “targeted picketing” bill earlier this year.
Their bipartisan proposal, House Bill 195, which ultimately failed to pass, came after a year of protests at the homes of Treasure Valley public officials and employees. Groups from the political left and right took to neighborhoods to picket officials over policies they disagreed with, such as police funding or public health restrictions.
“This tactic is an intimidation technique, no matter how it’s used,” Chaney said during a March debate.
Green said, “It’s coming from both sides, guys. It’s the left, it’s the right — and they’re taking it to your doorstep.”
