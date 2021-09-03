We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jean Mutchie originally planned on running to retain Seat 3 on Nampa’s City Council in November. But as she thought about her 14-year-old daughter and her husband, she decided against it because of the state of today’s political climate, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson.
Since her appointment to the council in February 2020, people have hurled accusations and nasty comments Mutchie’s way. For the sake of her family, Mutchie is choosing to step down from the council in a few months.
“I feel at this point I need to keep my 14-year-old out of the fray of this current political environment and I need to first and foremost be her mom,” Mutchie said. “I will continue to champion this community. I’m so grateful and honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to serve. In the four months I have left, I will continue to serve with every fiber of my being to make this a better place for all of us who live here.”