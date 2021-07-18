Public outcry over a land swap deal that would eliminate a long-planned park south of Boise has brought new attention to a decades old problem for the city: annexing the southwest, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe.
Last month, the Idaho Press reported that Southwest Boise residents oppose a deal to annex the 160-acre Murgoitio Park property on South Cole Road — first proposed as a park more than two decades ago — and trade it to developer Harris Ranch Limited in exchange for land in the southeast foothills. City staff says there's no way to fund such a large park in that area in the foreseeable future, and Boise City Council members, who will ultimately decide what to do with the park land, are still weighing their options.
In the meantime, they're mulling over a wider problem that dates back to the 1970s. Said when Boise Parks Superintendent Jennifer Tomlinson, "This is probably one of the stranger … parts of the city's history, how this has gone on and how long it's gone on."
Southwest Boise — an area south of Victory Road and west of Orchard Street — is home to more than 34,000 residents, who live outside city limits, in Ada County. The majority are hooked up to city sewer, because Boise expanded sewer service to the area in the 1970s, due to widespread septic failure, and continued to do so through the 1990s, ultimately investing $10 million. In the following decades, annexation attempts in the area were met with push back by residents. That means those residents still don't pay city taxes. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.