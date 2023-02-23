Columbia and Caldwell high schools went into lockdown on Wednesday, after a series of false active shooter calls went into law enforcement agencies throughout the state, Idaho Press reporters Carolyn Komatsoulis and Sydney Kidd write.
“We have no reports of actual incidents there,” Carmen Boeger, Nampa Police Community Engagement Coordinator, said of Columbia High School.
According to Canyon County Public Information Officer Joe Decker, law enforcement responded to the calls immediately.
“There was an immediate and robust response by law enforcement in each of these areas, and several schools have gone into lockdown as a precaution,” Decker said. “At this time, it appears that this is a hoax and no verified attacks or injuries have been discovered.”
The Nampa Police Department responded to the scene at Columbia High School and the Idaho State Police helped with some traffic control around the school, Boeger said.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office also received a false school shooting report at Capital High School in Boise but it was determined to be a hoax before any law enforcement was sent, according to ACSO Public Information Officer Patrick Orr.
