Columbia High School, pictured in a 2022 file photo, and Caldwell High School both went into lockdown Wednesday after hoax calls were made to law enforcement.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Columbia and Caldwell high schools went into lockdown on Wednesday, after a series of false active shooter calls went into law enforcement agencies throughout the state, Idaho Press reporters Carolyn Komatsoulis and Sydney Kidd write.

“We have no reports of actual incidents there,” Carmen Boeger, Nampa Police Community Engagement Coordinator, said of Columbia High School.


