...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Firefighters walk toward the Elkhorn Fire, located north of McCall in the Payette National Forest. As of Tuesday, the blaze had spread to 25,978 acres.
As of last week, more than 62,000 acres of land have burned this summer in Idaho, and the vast majority the fires were human-caused.
So far the Idaho Department of Lands has spent nearly $11.8 million on firefighting, and the state remains at elevated risk, according to IDL Director Dustin Miller.
Miller provided a fire season update Tuesday to the state Land Board, where he also discussed potential budget requests and staff proposed ways to add more employee housing.
“We’re catching everything, fighting fires aggressively with the focus on firefighter safety and public safety, that’s first and foremost, but we’re very mindful of the costs to the taxpayers of Idaho,” Miller told the board.
This year’s emergency fire-suppression costs include contract engines and aircraft, Miller said. Many of these contracts started earlier than the anticipated Aug. 1 start date because of the need for increased capacity.