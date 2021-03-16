The much-amended bill limiting local government budget growth with the aim of property tax relief was amended yet again in the Senate today. When the Senate was in its 14th Order for amendments this afternoon, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, told the Senate, “This amendment changes the bill to make clear that the taxing entities take their up to 3%c and calculate a preliminary levy rate, that they use current data for everything except when it comes to the centrally assessed operating property, they can use the prior year’s value instead of the current year’s value, and the reason is that they usually get that too late to use that.” That apparently is the same change Rice sought to make the bill earlier through a “trailer” bill, a measure that would “trail” behind the measure and amend it that way.
Moving on, he said, “And then it changes the amounts for the new construction and annexation and the expiring urban renewal districts to 80%. This has been in consultation with some of the cities.” Previously, SB 1108a would have allowed cities and counties to recognize only 75% of new construction and annexation in their budgets above their 3% budget growth caps, and 50% of new construction or annexation from expiring urban renewal districts.
“And then it continues to have the language about the fire districts that we had done before, that have annexed under Idaho Code Section 31-1429, those come in at 100%,” Rice said. “It clarifies that the city that had their fire department essentially annexed, or were annexed for fire department purposes, it’s the property tax that they were spending on their fire department that comes out of their budget capacity. It clarifies that,” he said.
“And then there’s a piece that is moving back to where it was before, because in the bill we were moving a sentence down to a different location, that caused some confusion, and so we’re just moving it back.”
Got all that? The amendment was approved unanimously. Now, the bill will come back up for consideration in the Senate as SB 1108 as amended, as amended. The bill is at least the third version Rice has introduced of his complex and controversial proposal, which has drawn much opposition over the past three months from cities, counties and fire districts across the state.