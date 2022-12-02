Moyle House on Friday

House Speaker Mike Moyle presides over the Idaho House on Friday Dec. 2, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

House Speaker Mike Moyle said this morning that he's sticking with his plan to cut House Democrats to just one seat on JFAC, down from the two they've had for years, including during previous sessions when they had just 11 House members. "It needed to be done, that's all," he said this morning before the House convened.

Past speakers have never cut Democrats below the numbers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that their percentage membership in the House as a whole dictates, but Moyle said, "I''m not going to question what everyone did in the past. They did what they did, I'm going to do what I do."


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

