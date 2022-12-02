House Speaker Mike Moyle said this morning that he's sticking with his plan to cut House Democrats to just one seat on JFAC, down from the two they've had for years, including during previous sessions when they had just 11 House members. "It needed to be done, that's all," he said this morning before the House convened.
Past speakers have never cut Democrats below the numbers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that their percentage membership in the House as a whole dictates, but Moyle said, "I''m not going to question what everyone did in the past. They did what they did, I'm going to do what I do."
He added, "Every time you have a change in leadership, there's a real uncomfortable period," as committee seats and chairmanships are doled out. "I will always do what is best for the state of Idaho, and I think this is what's best for the state of Idaho," he said.
Moyle said Democrats got more committee seats overall, though they lost the key one on the budget-writing panel.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, "Obviously I'm deeply disappointed that they are taking this unprecedented move of stripping us of our proportional representation on JFAC ... in a manner that has never happened in modern time."
"I appreciate that he has accommodated us on some of our other committee requests, but ultimately this loss of one of our members on JFAC is irreparable."
The House convened this morning and read all the new committee assignments, including chairs and vice-chairs, across the desk, then adjourned its organizational session sine die. Here is the full list of House committees:
CHAIR: Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Steven Miller, R-Fairfield
Members: Reps. Bundy, Raybould, Furniss, Handy, Lambert, Petzke, Tanner, Green
CHAIR: Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston
Members: Reps. Boyle, Clow, Mendive, Ehardt, Wisniewski, Garner, Hawkins, Hill, Lanting, Nelsen, Price, Sauter, Berch, Galaviz, Mathias.
CHAIR: Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls
Members: Reps. Blanksma, Kingsley, Mitchell, Dixon(24), Gallagher, Healey, Redman, Wheeler, Chew, Rubel, Roberts
CHAIR: Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian
VICE CHAIRI: Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot
Members: Reps. Dixon(1), Manwaring, Weber, Shepherd, Cheatum, Cornilles, Durrant, Ehlers, Mickelsen, Pickett, Raymond, Wroten, Necochea, Burns
CHAIR: Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot
Members: Reps. Palmer, Barbieri, Holtzclaw, Scott, Andrus, Skaug, Alfieri, Allgood, Crane(13) Gannon, Nash
CHAIR: Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Jeff Ehlers, R-Meridian
Members: Reps. Crane(12), Palmer, Barbieri, Dixon(1) Andrus, Furniss, Mitchell, Monks, Cornilles, Crane(13), Lanting, Petzke, Redman, Berch, Green, Rubel
COMMERCE & HUMAN RESOURCES
CHAIR: Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Matt Bundy, R-Mountain Home
Members: Kinglsey, Wisniewski, Horman, Weber, McCann, Cheatum, Hawkins, Healey, Miller, Price, Wheeler, Chew, Roberts
JUDICIARY, RULES & ADMINISTRATION
CHAIR: Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard
Members: Reps. Ehardt, Young, Cannon, Erickson, Alfieri, Allgood, Dixon(24), Gallagher, Garner, Handy, Lambert, Sauter, Wroten, Gannon, Nash, Mathias
CHAIR: Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Charlie Shepard, R-Pollock
Members: Reps. Boyle, Vander Woude, Blanksma, Manwaring, Yamamoto, Raybould, Durrant, Hill, Mickelson, Nelsen. Pickett, Raymond, Tanner, Burns, Necochea, Galaviz
CHAIR: Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan
Members: Reps. Boyle, Cannon, McCann, Ehlers, Gallagher, Garner, Nelsen, Pickett, Sauter, Mathias, Nash, Roberts
ENVIRONMENT, ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY
CHAIR: Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby
Members: Reps. Vander Woude, Horman, Scott, Young, Wisniewski, Raybould, Allgood, Bundy, Lambert, Mickelsen, Redman, Wheeler, Chew, Necochea, Rubel
CHAIR: Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston
Members: Reps. Clow, Erickson, Skaug, Weber, Alfieri, Cheatum, Cornilles, Dixon(24), Hawkins, Healey, Price, Wroten, Berch, Green, Galaviz
CHAIR: Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian
VICE CHAIR: Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Lewiston
Members: Reps. Dixon(1), Holtzclaw, Monks, Blanksma, Manwaring, Shepherd, Crane(13), Handy, Hill, Lanting, Miller, Petzke, Yamamoto, Gannon, Burns
CHAIR: Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg
Members: Reps. Blanksma Dixon(1), Manwaring, Rubel, Necochea, Burns
The full list of Senate committee assignments for the upcoming year is now posted in the Senate Journal, which can be found online here; scroll to page 2 of the 3-page documents to find the committees.