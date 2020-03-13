House Majority Leader Mike Moyle was in the Lincoln Auditorium, where Senate State Affairs is meeting this morning, before the meeting started, and he was none too happy about the Senate’s move. “I think it’s telling that they want to try to find a solution and since they voted down real property tax relief, they try to introduce some bills to cover” their backsides, he said. “They know they’re not going anywhere,” Moyle declared. “They’re the Senate. Tax stuff comes from the House.”
Moyle cited an “unwritten rule” to that effect.
Asked why the House Revenue & Taxation Committee has never introduced any bills this session to address the homeowner’s exemption or the circuit breaker, though multiple bills have been filed there since January, Moyle said, “We were going to – they said they would pass this bill, then we would do it.” He was referring to HB 409, his proposal for a one-year freeze on local government property tax collections, a proposal strongly opposed by local governments in Idaho which the Senate amended into a three-year, 4% cap, but then killed on the Senate floor yesterday.
That’s the bill that Moyle cited as “real property tax relief,” saying, “Most people aren’t going to see any benefit from the homeowner’s exemption.”
Asked what happens next, he said, “Watch what we do in the House this morning – just watch what we do.”