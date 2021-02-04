Here's a news item from the Lewiston Tribune:
By William L. Spence
BOISE — Legislation sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, makes it a felony for anyone to collect absentee or mail-in ballots from other voters for delivery to election officials.
Moyle said the practice, know as ballot harvesting, currently isn't a problem in Idaho. However, he said it's an issue in other states, where individuals or organizations may try to "get out the vote" by collecting ballots from people who otherwise might not participate in an election.
Moyle said the practice raises concerns about the integrity of elections, particularly when the party collecting the ballots has an interest in the outcome of an election.
"With some of the stuff we saw in the (2020) national election, I'm concerned we may need to fix Idaho law to make sure we don't have a problem in the future with ballot harvesting," he said.
The one-page bill says a person "may not knowingly collect or convey a voter's voted or unvoted ballot." It includes exceptions for postal workers and elected officials performing their duties, as well as for family members.
However, a family member couldn't have more than two ballots in their possession, or it would be a felony.
Although the House State Affairs Committee agreed to introduce the bill, members had concerns about limiting voter access.
For example, if someone is in the hospital, Moyle's bill would prohibit a friend from bringing them a ballot and delivering it to the elections office.
"I want to make sure if someone doesn't have family nearby, there's still a way they can legally vote," said Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot.
The two-ballot limit for family members also raised concerns. It basically means a husband could deposit his ballot and his wife's at the elections office, but if he delivered his mother's as well, he'd be committing a felony.
Moyle worked on the bill with Jason Hancock, the deputy secretary of state in charge of elections. Now that it's introduced, it can come back to the committee for a public hearing.