House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, a farmer and longtime legislator, is facing a challenge from the right in the May 17 GOP primary, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby, from 24-year-old Rachel Hazelip, a Nampa history teacher, who contends the state is moving away from conservatism.
"This is the year that we will determine at our elections on May 17, 2022, whether or not our state returns to its conservative roots, or slides blue because we are a red state but we are under blue management," Hazelip said.
Hazelip identifies her top issues as medical freedom, tax relief and education, including doing away with social-emotional learning in schools; Moyle says his are tax relief, more doctors, and water.
"When he talks about being younger than I am, I bring up that I'm one of the guys that helped make Idaho the great state that it is," Moyle said, "and I want to keep it the great state that it is."
Both Moyle and Hazelip are Republicans; no other candidates from other parties are running in the race. You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page. Also, here are links to three previous legislative race profiles by Rusby that already have run in the Idaho Press: