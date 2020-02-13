Moyle back
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

In his closing comments on HB 409, the property tax freeze bill, Rep, Mike Moyle said all he’s heard is can’t, can’t, can’t from local governments, and "crying and whining." “We have got to find a solution,” he said. “But if you don’t advance this bill and force people to come to the table and talk about a solution, you’ve ended the discussion, you’ve ended it.”

“Is this the final solution? I’m smart enough to know that it’s not,” he said. “But if you want to stall it out and do nothing, we’re not going to get a solution. We have to push this bill forward. We do not have a taxation problem, my friends, we have a spending problem.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

