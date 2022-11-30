Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, was elected speaker of the Idaho House on Wednesday night, defeating Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian.
Previous Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, was elected lieutenant governor in November; in that role, he’ll preside over the Senate starting in January.
The House GOP leadership elections were held during a two-hour closed-door caucus in the state Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium on Wednesday evening.
Moyle just won a 13th House term and is currently the most-senior member of the Idaho House. Monks is a 6th-term representative who was first elected to House GOP leadership in 2018.
House Republicans had contested races for every leadership post, with the face-off between Moyle and Monks at the top of the ticket. In the race for majority leader, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, who previously was majority caucus chair, defeated Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens.
The assistant majority leader post drew two hopefuls: Reps. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay; and Jon Weber, R-Rexburg. Dixon, a 5th-term representative who has chaired both the House Business Committee and the House Ethics Committee, won the post.
There was a three-way race for House GOP caucus chair, between Reps. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridan; Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; and Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello. Manwaring, a third-term representative, won.
Voting for Senate GOP leadership positions hadn’t been completed by press time; Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, faced a challenge from Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian; and Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, faced a challenge from freshman Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa.
Democratic leadership elections for both the Senate and House Democratic caucuses were held Tuesday evening; Boise Sen. Melissa Wintrow defeated current Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward-Engleking for minority leader, and Ward-Engelking was then reelected as minority caucus chair.