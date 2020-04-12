Kathleen Bridwell thought she found an affordable motel to live in, until she got handed a bill she was unable to pay on her second day, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Bridwell, 60, moved to Boise from Ontario, Oregon, at the beginning of the month in search of medical care for her various chronic health conditions. With her limited income, Bridwell moved into West River Inn on Chinden Boulevard and paid the monthly rate of $950 on April 1.
The next day, she was informed by management that the monthly rate has increased to $1,200, a 26% bump. Because she cannot pay, she was told she must move out April 20, according to a receipt provided by Bridwell dated April 2.
Rules preventing price gouging went into effect in mid-March when Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency, but the law is narrowly written and only covers food, fuel, prescription drugs and drinking water. Motels and any other types of housing or services are not subject to these regulations, according to Scott Graf, spokesman for the Idaho Office of the Attorney General.
