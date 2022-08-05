West Nile Virus Deer Flat Idaho Press file photo

West Nile virus has now been detected in mosquitoes in Ada County, at two locations, for the first time this year, prompting warnings to drain standing water and take measures to prevent being bitten by infected mosquitoes.

The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District announced the findings on Friday morning. The mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus were at North Five Mile Road and West Nazareth Way in Boise; and at East Deer Flat Road and South Cloverdale Road in Kuna.

