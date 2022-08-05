West Nile virus has now been detected in mosquitoes in Ada County, at two locations, for the first time this year, prompting warnings to drain standing water and take measures to prevent being bitten by infected mosquitoes.
The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District announced the findings on Friday morning. The mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus were at North Five Mile Road and West Nazareth Way in Boise; and at East Deer Flat Road and South Cloverdale Road in Kuna.
The announcement comes just days after the virus was detected in mosquitoes in Payette County on Aug. 2 and in Elmore County on July 29.
West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, and not from person to person. It first showed up in Idaho in 2003; in 2006, Idaho led the nation with nearly 1,000 cases and 23 deaths.
"We strongly encourage Idahoans to take measures against biting mosquitoes," Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said this week in a press release. "These include wearing insect repellent and protective clothing and reducing standing water around gardens and homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.”
Last year, West Nile virus infections were reported in 16 people, 15 horses and two birds in Idaho, and contributed to two human deaths. Eight of those human cases were of the dangerous neuroinvasive form of the virus, which can cause disability and death.