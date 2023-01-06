For the first time Thursday, previously unknown details surrounding the Nov. 13 killing of four University of Idaho students were unveiled, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.

DNA of Bryan Kohberger was found at the crime scene, and his cellphone activity was consistent with the route his Hyundai Elantra traveled the night of the murders, according to the probable cause affidavit that was unsealed Thursday morning just before Kohberger appeared in Latah County court.


