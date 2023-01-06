...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Areas of visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense
fog.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
1 of 2
Bryan Kohberger, right, who is Charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of our University of Idaho students in November, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court on Thursday in Moscow.
Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is led away following a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.
Bryan Kohberger, right, who is Charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of our University of Idaho students in November, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court on Thursday in Moscow.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool
Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is led away following a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.
For the first time Thursday, previously unknown details surrounding the Nov. 13 killing of four University of Idaho students were unveiled, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
DNA of Bryan Kohberger was found at the crime scene, and his cellphone activity was consistent with the route his Hyundai Elantra traveled the night of the murders, according to the probable cause affidavit that was unsealed Thursday morning just before Kohberger appeared in Latah County court.
The affidavit also reveals an eye-witness account of a person fitting Kohberger's description inside the home where the murders occurred.
The affidavit was sealed until Kohberger was extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, back to Idaho, and appeared in an Idaho court, per Idaho law.
Read Komatsoulis' full story online here, or see it in Friday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on page 1.