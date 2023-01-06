...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Areas of visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense
fog.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is charged with murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in November, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Thursday
The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students appeared in court in Moscow for the first time on Thursday. He showed little emotion, writes KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan.
With over 65 people in the courtroom, silence fell as Bryan Kohberger walked into a Latah County courtroom to hear the charges against him. He appeared in an orange jumpsuit, only nodding his head at Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.
Marshall read the five charges — four counts of first-degree murder, and one count of burglary — aloud. Marshall said Kohberger is charged with stabbing the four victims with "malice," with "forethought," with "premeditation" and that the crimes were "deliberate."
Read Duggan's full story online here, or find it on the front page of Friday's Idaho Press.