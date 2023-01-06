Four Dead University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is charged with murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in November, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Thursday 

The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students appeared in court in Moscow for the first time on Thursday. He showed little emotion, writes KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan.

With over 65 people in the courtroom, silence fell as Bryan Kohberger walked into a Latah County courtroom to hear the charges against him. He appeared in an orange jumpsuit, only nodding his head at Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.


