Idaho is reporting 619 new coronavirus cases today, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. That includes 325 new cases in Ada County alone, and 104 in Canyon County. There also were four more deaths, bringing the total statewide for the pandemic to 118; two of the latest deaths were in Ada County, and the other two were in Canyon County.
Statewide, Idaho has reported 13,752 COVID-19 cases so far. It's also seen 855 of its health care workers infected, including 32 more infections just reported today. The number of hospitalizations for the coronavirus is at 570, with 16 added today; 28 were added on Thursday; and 16 on Wednesday.
An estimated 3,827 Idahoans have recovered from the virus; that estimate assumes that all those who haven't died 30 days after infection have recovered.