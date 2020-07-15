More than 40% of the inmates the Idaho Department of Correction has tested for COVID-19 have tested positive, and while they’re overwhelmingly asymptomatic, a single-digit number have been hospitalized, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. As of Monday evening, the department was reporting it had tested 1,581 inmates for the disease, and of those, 641 had tested positive, but were asymptomatic, meaning they had “not experienced or demonstrated any of the typical symptoms of illness such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.,” according to the department’s website.
Brandon Atkins, program director for Central District Health’s family and clinic services, confirmed to the Idaho Press on Tuesday, however, that it is possible for an asymptomatic patient to develop symptoms, as well as to spread the disease. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.