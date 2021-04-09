Former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones on Thursday delivered a petition with more than 16,000 signatures to Gov. Brad Little's office, urging him to veto SB 1110, a bill approved by both the Idaho House and Senate that would make it more difficult to qualify voter initiatives for the Idaho ballot.
"I think it's constitutionally deficient," Jones told the Idaho Press in a phone interview Thursday. "The people are supposedly the ones who have the power under the Idaho Constitution. They granted themselves the power to initiate legislation and to kill bills that the Senate and the House adopted … Now the Legislature is essentially trying to make it impossible for the people to execute their legislative power."
Meanwhile, Reclaim Idaho, the group that led the Medicaid expansion initiative, has filed with the Secretary of State a new ballot initiative that, if passed, would restore the current signature requirement, if SB 1110 is signed into law. The initiative — described as an "insurance policy" — would only run if Little signs SB 1110, and the law survives court challenges, which are expected.
“If a highly motivated group of citizens in North Idaho or Eastern Idaho wants to place an initiative on the ballot, they shouldn’t be required to collect large numbers of signatures from all 13 of the districts in Ada and Canyon counties,” said Luke Mayville, founder of Reclaim Idaho, in a news release. “It’s hard enough to collect signatures from 6% of the state’s registered voters.”
SB 1110 requires signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 of Idaho’s legislative districts in order to qualify any initiative for the Idaho ballot. The current law requires 6% from 18 of the 35 districts. On Wednesday, the House passed the bill, 51-18, after it earlier passed the Senate, 26-9.
Few voter initiatives have qualified in recent decades. After the successful Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, the Legislature passed even more restrictive legislation to restrict the initiative process in 2019; Little vetoed it, warning that it would likely land the state in court and allow federal judges to decide Idaho’s initiative process rules.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.