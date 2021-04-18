More than 100 Idaho businesses have signed an open letter urging the House of Representatives to pass the governor's proposed higher education budget, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Signed by some of Idaho's largest businesses across the state, the letter, published by nonprofit Idaho Business for Education, chides House lawmakers for using education as a “political football” in the "culture wars" and requests they approve Gov. Brad Little’s higher education budget.
"A strong higher education system is critical to building the workforce that Idaho’s businesses need to grow and thrive," says the letter, which appeared online and in a paid advertisement in the Idaho Press this week. "When you weaken our colleges and universities you are also putting Idaho’s economic future at risk."
On April 7, the House voted 13-57 to shoot down a bill that would allocate $631.4 million from fees and tuition as well as general fund tax dollars to state colleges and universities, Idaho EdNews reported. SB 1179 also would have shifted $409,000 from Boise State University to Lewis-Clark State College, amid a debate over Boise State's curriculum and activities, which Republican lawmakers oppose on ideological grounds.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, a member of the Legislature's Joint-Finance Appropriations Committee (JFAC), which is responsible for balancing the state's budget, suggested lawmakers cut about $4 million from the higher education budget.
Nate decried "social justice or critical race theory" being taught on campus. "It's a systemic problem at our universities, it's baked into the curriculum and the campus culture," he said. "This body tried to send a message last year by taking three tries at the budget. The hope was that higher education would get the message and show positive action towards having a higher education system that better matched the values in Idaho. Unfortunately it seems to have doubled down on its social justice mission and critical race theory."
Businesses that signed onto the open letter include Chobani, Micron, Saint Alphonsus Health System, TOK Commercial, Oppenheimer Companies, Intermountain Gas, Idaho Central Credit Union, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Bayer. Former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter also signed.
“As businesses that employ thousands of your constituents and rely on a strong higher education system, we urge you to stop turning our critical higher education infrastructure into a political football in the culture wars,” it said. "Funding per student has already dropped 14 percent over the past 10 years. Chipping away at this critical economic engine of our state for political reasons is counterproductive for building an economically vibrant Idaho."
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.