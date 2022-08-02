Dorothy Moon by Betsy 12-1-20

I am continuing to receive comments on the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against Idaho today over its anti-abortion trigger law, now including statements from Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon, Idaho Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate David Roth, and more. Here are some of the statements I've received; I'll continue to update this post as more come in:

Dorothy Moon, Idaho GOP Chair: “Today, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden Administration targeted Idaho by filing a direct legal challenge to Idaho’s abortion law, which will go into effect later this month. This is only the latest in a long line of examples of the federal government assailing Idaho’s cherished values and attempting to impose its policy preferences on the people of Idaho, from Washington, D.C. The Biden Administration believes that emergency rooms should become abortion clinics. The people of Idaho disagree.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

