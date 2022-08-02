I am continuing to receive comments on the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against Idaho today over its anti-abortion trigger law, now including statements from Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon, Idaho Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate David Roth, and more. Here are some of the statements I've received; I'll continue to update this post as more come in:
Dorothy Moon, Idaho GOP Chair: “Today, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden Administration targeted Idaho by filing a direct legal challenge to Idaho’s abortion law, which will go into effect later this month. This is only the latest in a long line of examples of the federal government assailing Idaho’s cherished values and attempting to impose its policy preferences on the people of Idaho, from Washington, D.C. The Biden Administration believes that emergency rooms should become abortion clinics. The people of Idaho disagree.”
David Roth, Democratic candidate for US Senate, who is challenging GOP Sen. Mike Crapo: “I support the Justice Department’s efforts to ensure that medical professionals are able to honor their oaths and obligations to their patients without fear of illegal and unnecessary prosecution. States like Idaho are often dependent on federal protections for basic human rights. I am grateful that we have a strong Department of Justice committed to protecting the rights of not only the citizens of Idaho, but of the United States as a whole. As your United States Senator, I will work to ensure that individuals have access to the medical care that they require, regardless of their state of residence.”
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, on Twitter: "Once again, we see the cost of the state relying on federal money. Instead of controlling our own hospitals, the federal government uses Medicare and Medicaid dollars to countermand our sovereignty."
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke: “Joe Biden and his administration need to stay out of Idaho’s business. The Supreme Court of the United States reaffirmed that the laws surrounding abortion are to be made by the states. We will defend Idaho’s rights to determine its own policies.”
Terri Pickens Manweiler, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor:
“It’s a shame that the Department of Justice has to defend the freedoms and the lives of Idaho people. The DOJ is here because extremists have captured our State Legislature and they are partnering with cynical politicians who put personal political power ahead of their sacred duty to the public. Sadly, with them, cruelty is the point. I ran for Lieutenant Governor because Idaho Republican politicians have betrayed us time and again. Politicians like my opponent, House Speaker Scott Bedke, have made empty promises about defending our freedom. But today those lies have been dragged out into the blazing hot sun for everyone to see. Today, the people of Idaho know that their Idaho state leaders–right here at home–have betrayed them by passing a law that requires the Government, not the Individual, to make our medical decisions for us. We can thank the Department of Justice for defending our rights today. But the only way we can defend our freedom tomorrow is to vote out the anti-freedom extremists.”
Mini Timmaraju, NARAL Pro-Choice America president: “We commend the Department of Justice for taking action to protect abortion access in post-Roe America. Attorney General Garland’s leadership here affirms the Department’s commitment to protecting our rights and ensuring people can access the care they need, when and where they need it. We thank the Biden administration for continuing to use its power to defend our reproductive freedom.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.