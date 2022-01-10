Here are some more reactions to Gov. Brad Little's State of the State and budget message today:
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “I think his vision and his budget were exceptional. We have some extraordinary opportunities here because of the surplus that we have, and it continues to grow.” He noted that Little announced today that the estimated state surplus is up to $1.9 billion. “So we can give a lot of tax reduction,” Winder said. “We can fund education, transportation, and mental health issues and take care of deferred maintenance in our state properties. So I think it was a really good, visionary plan and used the money well, invested in things that will save our kids and grandkids money in the future, as well as give a tax break now.”
“We’re very fortunate,” Winder said. “We’re in a very unique position here in Idaho.”
Sherri Ybarra, state superintendent of schools, said she was "happy with everything," and said, "Once again education is a priority. It's a good day."
In a news release, Ybarra said, “I am excited that he not only continues to make education a top priority, but shares my passion for boosting early literacy and improving teachers’ pay as crucial steps toward improving student achievement and success.” Though the governor's proposals differ slightly from the budget request she'll present to lawmakers on Jan. 17, Ybarra said, "The governor and I are on the same page and working toward shared goals.”
She also said, “I am thrilled that the governor met my request for using COVID relief funds to provide $1,000 bonuses for Idaho teachers, whose commitment, skill and above-and-beyond efforts are essential to minimizing learning loss and supporting students through the pandemic.”
Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly praised the governor's education proposals, saying in a statement, "His proposed 11% increase to the state’s K-12 education budget is the strongest improvement in recent years. If approved by the Legislature, this new funding would begin to move Idaho away from the horrifying distinction of ranking below every other state, and the District of Columbia, in per student spending. Our students deserve much more than what they have been getting from Idaho policymakers in recent years, and Gov. Little is guiding us to the right path forward."
Alejandra Cerna Rios, director of the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, said, “I applaud and thank Gov. Little for thinking of Idaho’s working families in his budget speech today. The extra revenue we have this year means there’s room to do more and get everyday working Idahoans the breaks they deserve."
“The best way to support Idaho’s working families without a doubt is a tax credit based on Idahoans’ hard-earned income," she said in a statement. "The credit would help offset the income and sales tax that working families pay, letting them use that offset to keep up with rising costs. The credit would also support our economy as families would use it for goods and services at local businesses. We are concerned that a tax rebate not tied to employment status would exclude some Idahoans. I urge policymakers to consider a new tax credit based on earned income that will reflect our values of hard work and fairness.”
Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, which is circulating a proposed initiative to increase education funding in Idaho, said, "Gov. Little’s plan is a positive step in the right direction. But even with the governor’s plan fully adopted, Idaho will likely remain dead last of 50 states in funding for K-12 education.” He said it will "remain as urgent as ever to put the Quality Education Act on the ballot.”