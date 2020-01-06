More reactions to today’s State of the State message:
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “I was certainly very happy to hear him renew his support for education, and I was excited to hear him support criminal justice reform.” Rubel said she was also pleased by Gov. Little’s talk about clean air and water, but she hopes that wasn’t “just words” and that the budget will back up that commitment. Little’s proposed budget for the Department of Environmental Quality, for example, shows a 2.35% reduction in general funds from this year. “We have some real problems with water quality in the state,” Rubel said. “Our agencies are pretty lean, and DEQ is very, very lean.” Rubel said she’s worried that Little’s directives to state agencies to trim 1% from their current year’s budgets and 2% next year could cut needed services amid a growing population. “It’s hard to believe that there won’t be some pain coming from those cuts,” Rubel said. “This is just fallout from tax cuts we couldn’t afford.”
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, chair of the Senate Local Government & Tax Committee, said, “I really actually like what the governor is proposing. It’s an approach that is both conservative and wise. You reduce where appropriate, you increase spending where appropriate. I think he’s interested in fulfilling his campaign promise on the sales tax on food, and I think he demonstrated that today. I think as we go forward in the session we’ll have a real go at taking care of that. Of course, that’s been a priority of mine for a long time. … I think the governor really has a commitment to the citizens of the state of Idaho, and I think he showed that in what his focus is.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “The governor very briefly touched on property tax issue. For my constituents, property tax issues might be the No. 1 issue that they care about right now, so we need to take a very serious and proactive approach to the property tax crisis. That is an issue we absolutely must address this session.” Burgoyne said he was glad to hear that Little "might have some ideas” about grocery tax relief. “It gets very difficult, though, when we factor in the need for property tax relief, and there are only so many dollars.” Burgoyne said he’s also concerned about spending $12.5 million from the Millennium Fund, which comes from tobacco settlement dollars, when smoking and vaping remain “a huge public health crisis.”
State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield said in a statement, “Idaho Governor Brad Little continues to demonstrate his commitment to public education in Idaho. Despite a lean budget year, Gov. Little today outlined his plan to add $30 million to improve teacher pay. He called on lawmakers to continue funding for early childhood literacy programs and the Idaho Opportunity Scholarship. Gov. Little also recommends additional training and resources to better equip teachers to identify and serve students with behavioral health issues to improve conditions for learning. These were all recommendations put forward last year by the Governor’s ‘Our Kids, Idaho’s Future’ task force.” She said. “I commend Governor Little for his efforts on behalf of our students and teachers and I look forward to working with him and with lawmakers this session on these and other education-related initiatives.”
Layne McInelly, president of the Idaho Education Association, the state’s main teachers union, said in a statement, “Governor Little continues to demonstrate his commitment to public education in Idaho. Investing in our students, professional educators, and public schools is the foundation of success and prosperity for our rapidly-growing state. The Governor’s K-12 task force recommendations are a terrific starting point for moving our public education system forward and meeting the needs of students and communities. It is time Idaho stops playing catch-up and commits to investing in public schools. We fully support the task force recommendations and urge legislators to act upon them in a prompt and streamlined manner that prioritizes Idaho students.”