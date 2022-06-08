Reporters for the Lewiston Tribune and the Idaho Capital Sun added some interesting twists to the debate over ESGs, or environmental, social and governance criteria for investments, in their reports today. Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence wrote that the repeated contention at a Statehouse meeting yesterday that the move to impose such factors on investing is a produce of "the left" is "somewhat ironic, given that the most blatant attempt to influence investment behavior in Idaho came from the far right."
In January of 2021, a group of 22 conservative lawmakers wrote a letter to the Public Employees Retirement System of Idaho board of directors, "encouraging" them to divest more than $660 million in stock in Google, Facebook and other high tech/social media firms because of allegations that they engage in censorship, Spence reports.
"As representatives and senators for hard-working Idaho public and private citizens," the group wrote, "it is our duty to raise concerns for public citizens whose retirement monies are being invested in companies that do not value free speech, regardless of point of view, for all citizens."
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was among the signatories of the letter, as were Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston; and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock.
The board responded by saying it has a fiduciary responsibility to make investment decisions that are in the best financial interests of PERSI members, irrespective of shifting political whims. Spence's full report is online here at lmtribune.com (subscription required).
Meanwhile, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris reported that the president of the Gem State’s largest business organization says the push against ESG is the latest “boogeyman” meant to sow political chaos and division.
Alex LaBeau, head of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, told Moseley-Morris he expects the issue will be a focus of the 2023 legislative session, and said he is frustrated by the fact that the conversation isn’t focused on the broader issues related to climate change and instead on what he calls fear mongering.
“It’s become more of a bumper sticker battle than actually talking about the issue itself,” LaBeau said. “Climate change is real, we know it’s real, we all know the factors that are associated with it. So, what are the technologies available (to mitigate it), and how can we bring them online in a way that makes sense, and what is capital willing to risk?” Moseley-Morris' full report is online here at idahocapitalsun.com.