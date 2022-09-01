Gayann DeMordaunt screenshot House debate
Screenshot

In additional debate on the bill, HB 1, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said, “I absolutely do not like this bill in any way, shape or form. I think this … is very disrespectful to our Constitution, to our voters, to our taxpayers, and to our incoming class” of legislators. “There clearly is no emergency on school funding,” she said.

Boyle said she drafted her own bill to grant property tax relief instead, but it wasn’t considered. “We are a separate branch, and we haven’t acted like it in a long time,” she said. “I am ashamed … and I will be voting no.”

