In additional debate on the bill, HB 1, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said, “I absolutely do not like this bill in any way, shape or form. I think this … is very disrespectful to our Constitution, to our voters, to our taxpayers, and to our incoming class” of legislators. “There clearly is no emergency on school funding,” she said.
Boyle said she drafted her own bill to grant property tax relief instead, but it wasn’t considered. “We are a separate branch, and we haven’t acted like it in a long time,” she said. “I am ashamed … and I will be voting no.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, debated strenuously against the bill, his voice at times rising to a shout. “The process is broken,” he declared, saying other bills should have been considered instead. “We are here deciding an appropriation that the next legislative session will decide.”
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, cited a statistic showing that Idaho’s sixth in the nation for the percentage of its budget it devotes to education, and said while everyone knows Idaho’s last in the nation for per-pupil funding, they don’t know about more positive numbers. Among them: That fourth graders are ranking 17th in math scores, and other student test score rankings. “Why isn’t that in the headlines?” she asked. “Why isn’t that what we’re focusing on? … I would say that there is not a correlation between what we are spending and what we are getting in terms of our education results.” She called per-pupil funding for education a “red herring.”
"I would invite you to focus on the numbers that really matter," she said.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said he agreed with some of DeMordaunt's points. "I do think that we're getting an awfully good value," he said, "but I think that we're pushing the edges of how far that value can go."
On the constitutionality/single subject question, Chaney, an attorney, said, "It looks like one subject to me: It's revenue." He said, "I think that the case law ... is very well-settled with respect to what a single subject is. ... This isn't on the line. This is well inside the line."
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, thanked DeMordaunt for making those arguments, and said she has long advocated for changing how Idaho funds schools through its funding formula, but it hasn’t happened yet. Because it hasn’t, she said, she doesn’t pay much attention to Idaho’s per-pupil funding numbers. But Horman said Idaho should be funding schools on a per-student basis, and the increased funding in the bill will allow that to happen. “I will be voting yes for this bill,” she said.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, debating against the bill, was repeatedly interrupted by objections when she tried to complain about how many of the co-sponsors of the bill won't be returning in January. Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, rose to "remind the lady" that he's still representing the constituents of his district until the end of his term in office.
Continuing her debate, Scott said, "I never have people complain about their income tax, but they often complain about their property taxes and their assessments." She added, "I do not believe that our schools need another dime" until her concerns about critical race theory and sexually explicit content in libraries are addressed; that drew another objection about debating issues not in the bill. "Kids these days don't know if they're a boy or a girl when they graduate from school these days," Scott told the House, drawing multiple additional objections.
"The system is broken in our schools," Scott said. "I am not willing to give them any more money at this point, even though it means that I vote against a tax cut."
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said, “I think we’re doing a real disservice to our constituents. … I really don’t believe that we can sustain what we’re doing. … When we cannot sustain something, the taxes are usually increased … and then they become permanent. So I really believe that we should be allowing our constituents more opportunity to be able to come and be part of the process and testify.” She said politicians often say they’re doing things “for the kids” but said it doesn’t end up that way. Nichols, who voted for the bill in committee this morning, said, “This bill is more about giving money to education than it is about tax relief. I don’t feel that I can support it in this manner.”
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, spoke out in favor of the bill. "My voters, my constituents across the board are asking for help," she said. "I think this bill, HB 1, does that, and I ask you to join me in pressing the green button."
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said he went to the governor's office and asked for projections of how the state budget would fare over the next five years if this bill is passed. "I was amazed," he said. "We were golden." And even with a recession in the next five years, those projections held up, he said. "I expect a return on my investment. Idaho ... has done a pretty good job getting return on investment," Furniss said. "We have some of the best children, I would bet, in all 50 states. And I would bet we have some of the best teachers in all 50 states." He said he's reviewed the finances of every school district in Idaho. "I would tell you they're spending that money as thrifty as they can," he said. "Our superintendents do a marvelous job of managing that cash. I challenge you to review those income statements."
"They do a pretty good job with the cards we've dealt them," he said.