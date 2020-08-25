Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “I think we’d all like to be king for a day … but then there’s a reality, and the reality says, look, the Constitution.” She said, “We’re guaranteed a republic form of government and in that all power is to the people, and we’re supposed to represent those people when we come here and do our job. … It’s our job to write the law and to give direction and to appropriate money. … I think there’s been a little bit of an abuse of power, and this is one way we can make that statement.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said, “I think I can vote in favor of this and do it without violating the Constitution.” He said he thought there was an “implicit subject” to the governor’s proclamation convening the special session, and that subject was COVID-19. “I think we do need to send a message that the Legislature makes the law in this state and that we have a strong opinion on this.”
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said, "This is a sobering issue that keeps you awake at night. ... It's just not a good situation we're in today." He said, "I watched what happened in the building yesterday. Our friends are fighting amongst our friends. What happened yesterday should've never happened." But, he said, "If you're at risk, be careful. If you're not at risk, carry on. ... I refuse to sell my liberties for money. ... I refuse to sell my state .. for some federal freaking check. Don't do it."