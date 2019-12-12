On the final day of filing for Idaho’s March 10 presidential primary yesterday, Idaho’s ballot picked up one more Republican (Joe Walsh), one more Constitution Party hopeful (Sheila “Samm” Tittle), and one more Democratic hopeful (Steve Burke), while two Democratic candidates, Kamala Harris and Brian P. Moore, withdrew. That brings the total number of candidates to 17 Democrats, six Republicans, and five from the Constitution Party. You can see the full list online here.
3 more file for Idaho presidential primary ballot by deadline, while 2 others withdraw
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.