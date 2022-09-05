...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Little by little, we are learning more about the FBI’s investigations, and the government case, against a former Caldwell Police Lieutenant, Joseph Hoadley, writes KTVB reporter Morgan Romero. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph Hoadley on four felony counts: Deprivation of rights under color of the law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.
Hoadley pleaded not guilty to all four counts.
KTVB obtained new documents the US Attorney's Office filed in federal court over the past couple weeks, giving a clearer timeline of what they say happened. They say multiple whistleblowers from within Caldwell Police Department reported abusive police practices to the FBI in 2020.
This includes allegations Hoadley used excessive force multiple times against people he arrested between 2012 and 2017. The FBI started investigating Hoadley, and other Caldwell officers, for "willfully depriving Caldwell residents of their constitutional rights.” Documents show Hoadley called the investigation a “witch hunt” and hindered it.