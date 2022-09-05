Lt. Joseph Hoadley

Little by little, we are learning more about the FBI’s investigations, and the government case, against a former Caldwell Police Lieutenant, Joseph Hoadley, writes KTVB reporter Morgan Romero. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph Hoadley on four felony counts: Deprivation of rights under color of the law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.

Hoadley pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

