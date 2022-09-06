Moving Moose Nevada

A Moose cow and her calf walk up a hill in this undated photo in Northeastern Nevada. Moose are quietly populating the northeastern corner of Nevada. And they are doing it without the help of humans. It's the first time a big game species has done so in Nevada without help from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, according to the agency.

 Nevada Dept. of Wildlife via AP

Here's an article from the Associated Press:

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they're finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments