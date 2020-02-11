Gov. Brad Little announced today that Department of Administration Director Bryan Mooney left the post this week to work in the private sector, and Little has named deputy director Keith Reynolds as the new director. “I appreciate Bryan Mooney for stepping up to lead the Department of Administration and accomplishing so much in the span of just one year, and I wish him the best as he returns to his roots in the private sector,” Little said in a statement. “Keith Reynolds has my full confidence. He will serve effectively in his oversight of the important business duties that the Department of Administration handles for the State of Idaho.”
Reynolds served as acting director in 2015, and has served as deputy director under two directors, Little said. He has been continuously licensed as an Idaho Certified Public Accountant since 1987. His background includes working as a private industry executive, entrepreneur, and government manager, according to Little's office. Reynolds joined the Department of Administration in 2012 as chief financial officer after working at the Division of Financial Management.
Little appointed Mooney as the agency director in January of 2019. Previously, he had a 25-year career heading the largest animal health distributor in the world; he is returning to work in that industry. Little said while he was with the state, Mooney led an overhaul of the state’s Division of Purchasing, modernization of the state’s health plan, and renovation of the state’s Chinden Campus.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Idaho. I learned a lot during my tenure as director, and I am proud of the department’s employees and their contributions while I was in this position,” Mooney said in a statement.
“I appreciate the governor’s confidence in me, and I pledge to serve with transparency and an eye for efficiency,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds’ appointment is still subject to Senate confirmation.