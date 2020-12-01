There’s yet another contested leadership race to add to the list for the Idaho Legislature’s caucus elections tomorrow evening: Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, is challenging House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett. “I think I would do a great job uniting the caucus,” Moon said today. “I just decided last Friday.” Moon said she thought somebody else was going to run, but they didn’t.
“I think I can be pretty fair and respectful,” Moon said. “We need to value everybody’s opinion when we’re in caucus. I think that’s important.”
Blanksma said, “I think we’ve made some excellent progress over the last two years with increased engagement, increased constituent engagement, and trying to make all of the members more accessible to the public and their own constituents. I have worked hard for the caucus and want to continue to do so for the next two years.”
She added, “I appreciate the challenge, but I plan to run for my seat.”
Both Moon and Blanksma are third-term GOP representatives.
Here are the other leadership contests announced thus far:
Every House GOP leadership seat is being contested. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, the House JFAC vice-chair, is challenging House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, a 7th term lawmaker and the House Agricultural Affairs Committee chair, is challenging Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, is challenging Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa. And then there’s the Moon-Blanksma matchup.
In the House minority caucus, there’s one contested race that’s been announced: Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, is challenging Assistant Minority Leader John McCrostie, D-Garden City. There’s also an open leadership seat due to the retirement of 10-term Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, who was minority caucus chair; Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, has announced she’ll run for caucus chair.
In the Senate, the retirement of President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, set up a shuffling among GOP leaders. Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, is facing off with Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, for president pro-tem. For majority leader, Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, is running; he’s currently the caucus chairman, the 4th-highest post.
Sens. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, and Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, are vying for assistant majority leader; current Assistant Majority Leader Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, isn’t seeking re-election to the post. Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, is running for majority caucus chair.
On the Democratic side in the Senate, two minority leadership positions are open, due to the retirements of Assistant Minority Leader Cherie Buckner Webb, D-Boise, and Caucus Chair Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise. Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, is running for assistant minority leader; and Sen. Janie Ward Engelking, D-Boise, is running for caucus chair.
Each party votes during a closed-door caucus for its leadership elections, with all four of those sessions set for tomorrow evening. In addition, the two top positions in each house, speaker of the House and president pro-tem of the Senate, then still must be voted on by the full membership, including both parties, in open session when lawmakers convene.
The organizational session of the Idaho Legislature, in which such organizational matters as committee chairmanships, committee assignments, chamber seat selections and the like will be decided, is set to convene at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Lawmakers also can make changes to their operating rules then or during their regular session, which is scheduled to convene Jan. 11; rule changes require two-thirds support in each house.