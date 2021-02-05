Here's a possible wrinkle in the monument-protection bill that a House committee endorsed yesterday and sent to the full House: A key feature of it may be unconstitutional. The bill would forbid the renaming of any school, street, or park now named for a historical figure or event unless the Idaho Legislature passes a concurrent resolution giving permission for the change. But Article III, Section 19 of the Idaho Constitution, entitled "Local and Special Laws Prohibited," directly forbids the Legislature from passing any "local or special laws in any of the following enumerated cases," followed by a long list that includes this: "Changing the names of persons or places."
