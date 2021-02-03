On a party-line vote, an Idaho House committee on today approved legislation to require the state Legislature to sign off before any Idaho city, school district or other governmental entity could rename a school, street or park now named for a historical figure or event, sending the measure to the full House. Freshman Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, offered a new version of his proposed bill, adding in an exception for instances in which there’s just a construction project or necessary relocation going on, not a renaming.
“I don’t think we should be bashful about exercising the Legislature’s constitutional prerogative in this way,” Okuniewicz told the House State Affairs Committee. “We want a seat at the table.”
He and supporters on the committee said they want to avoid efforts aimed at “erasing history.”
The panel heard testimony against the bill from the Idaho School Boards Association and the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho.
“The Idaho School Boards Association has a longstanding position of opposing legislation that restricts our members from making decisions on behalf of the constituents that they represent when it comes to their local public schools,” Quinn Perry, ISBA policy and government affairs director, told the lawmakers. “School boards are keenly aware of how critical it is to have input from all of their patrons, and they do go to great lengths for community input on all matters before the board.”
She noted that those boards are locally elected.
