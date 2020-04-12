As the self-described "Worry Control Officer" in his Bozeman home, the man who predicted the coronavirus pandemic eight years ago ensures that he and the household "Infection Control Officer" go for walks with their dogs, Skype with family and friends, and roll out the yoga mat as they shelter in place, writes Billings Gazette reporter Jeff Welsch. David Quammen and his wife, conservationist and historian Betsy Gaines Quammen, are walking the talk as COVID-19 sweeps the world, the nation and, increasingly, Montana — as described in his ominously prescient 2012 best-selling book “Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic.”
