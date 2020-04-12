Quammen 2

David Quammen and his wife, Betsy Gaines Quammen, are sheltering in place together in their Bozeman, Mont., home. David Quammen has written several best-selling science books including “Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic,” in which he predicted the coronavirus pandemic.

 courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As the self-described "Worry Control Officer" in his Bozeman home, the man who predicted the coronavirus pandemic eight years ago ensures that he and the household "Infection Control Officer" go for walks with their dogs, Skype with family and friends, and roll out the yoga mat as they shelter in place, writes Billings Gazette reporter Jeff Welsch. David Quammen and his wife, conservationist and historian Betsy Gaines Quammen, are walking the talk as COVID-19 sweeps the world, the nation and, increasingly, Montana — as described in his ominously prescient 2012 best-selling book “Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic.”

You can read Welsch's full story here online, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments