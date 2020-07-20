This afternoon, the Legislature’s State Affairs Working Group has now heard two proposals from Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, the first one to say the governor can suspend rules during emergencies but not statutes; and the second to require that any time the governor issues an emergency declaration, he must also order the Legislature convened in a special session within 15 days. “It gives us an opportunity to be part of the team there, with regard to these decisions and crises,” Monks said.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “I guess my first concern is if the executive branch is going to ignore the Constitution where they don’t have the authority to change law, what makes us think now that we put it in code, that it will be respected? That’s my concern.” She said the Legislature might have to consider impeachment of the governor. “We are being marginalized when other branches overstep their authority,” she said.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, questioned how the emergency declaration provision would work when a dam breaks, and “the water is pouring through town.”
Monks said the emergency declaration would take effect immediately, but then lawmakers within 15 days could reverse it. Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asked how that would work in a dam-break situation. Monks said, “I think that would be a welcome change to have the legislative branch involved in that decision-making process.” He said, “I think we come up with the best solution when we have 105 people’s heads” involved. “We are closest to the people,” he said, “than arguably the executive branch is.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, “I remember the Teton Dam break in 1976. … When that kind of thing happens, your governor has to have authority, it seems to me. … There’s really no way you can have emergency power without overriding some statutes.”
Monks said, “It just says … we’re letting you have that time frame until we can get the legislative body here and start weighing in on that. I have faith and trust in 105 of us to make the right decision.”
Now the panel is hearing a proposal from Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, to forbid a single official from making changes to election laws. "Without elections, we don't even have a democracy," he said. Instead, a commission including the governor, the secretary of state and others, including minority party representation, would be required.
"We'll put this in the stack of everything to be considered," said Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the panel's co-chair. She then called for remote public testimony on the proposals from Monks and Gannon; Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation is first up.
Birnbaum said he believes the governor shouldn’t be allowed to renew emergency declarations. “We would suggest that that code section be changed ... that if the governor wanted to go beyond 30 days that he would consult the Legislature. … Right now the governor is essentially acting as two branches of government, the legislature and the executive.” He added that the Idaho Freedom Foundation also favors requiring the governor to convene a special session of the Legislature in order to declare an extreme emergency.
Kathy Dawes of Moscow said, “The main point I want to make is the timeliness of what he did, and I don’t think convening a legislative session wd have helped at all. … The dam is still breaking,” she said. “This is only the first wave. … I do want to tell you that the public was involved.” She said several people from her community were consulted as part of the governor’s advisory committees.
Diane Baumgart said, “I support Gov. Little’s emergency declaration and the way he formed a committee of informed people. … I think that an emergency declaration is warranted when there is an emergency.” The statewide shutdown order, she said, “was very hard on all of us, it was very hard on businesses, but he also may have saved many people’s lives. ... The situation warrants what the governor did. I fully support him.”
Gretchen Wissner said, “It’s an understatement to say that COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on individuals and communities across the country.” She said, "I fully support Gov. Little's process. He was clearly paying attention," and consulted with stakeholders. "The governor did not develop these plans by himself. This process worked well."