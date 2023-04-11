Kids Killed Doomsday Plot Trial

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow and defense attorney Jim Archibald during opening statements of Vallow's murder trial in Boise on Monday. 

 Lisa C. Cheney via AP

Prosecuting attorney Lindsey Blake didn’t mince words when she took the podium for opening statements in Lori Vallow’s murder trial on Monday, Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd writes.

“Money, power and sex. That is what this case is about. The defendant, Lori Vallow Daybell, wanted money, power and sex,” Blake said while addressing the jury at the Ada County Courthouse. “And she used money, power and sex, or the promise of those things, to get what she wanted.”


