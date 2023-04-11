Prosecuting attorney Lindsey Blake didn’t mince words when she took the podium for opening statements in Lori Vallow’s murder trial on Monday, Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd writes.
“Money, power and sex. That is what this case is about. The defendant, Lori Vallow Daybell, wanted money, power and sex,” Blake said while addressing the jury at the Ada County Courthouse. “And she used money, power and sex, or the promise of those things, to get what she wanted.”
Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and Tammy Daybell, the late wife of Lori Vallow’s current husband, Chad Daybell. Opening statements are not considered evidence.
Blake told the jury that Lori Vallow would do anything to remove any obstacles that stood in her way of getting what she wanted. The primary obstacles she faced, Blake said, were Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.
Defense attorney Jim Archibald took less time in his opening statements.
He presented Lori Vallow’s alibi: She was in her own apartment in Rexburg when JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan died in Cox’s apartment, and that Lori Vallow was in Hawaii when Tammy Daybell died in the home of Chad Daybell.
