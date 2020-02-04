This is a “momentous year” in history, Idaho State Historical Society Director Janet Gallimore told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, as the nation marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage; the 19th Amendment, ratified in 1920, gave women the right to vote, and Idaho was the fourth state to ratify it in 1896. Idaho also extended the right to vote in state and local elections to women at that time, long before the nation followed suit. In conjunction with her agency’s budget hearing this morning, Gallimore brought artifacts about the ratification, including several original documents; they were displayed to JFAC this morning, and then in the House and Senate amid presentations and commemorations.
“These documents represent a piece of Idaho’s suffrage history, while also placing Idaho and the state Legislature within the national narrative of suffrage,” Gallimore said.
The artifacts include a portrait of Idaho state Rep. Emma Drake of Twin Falls County, one of two women who served in the 15th Idaho Legislature in 1920, and who introduced the official ratification resolution in the House that year. For more on the history of women in the Idaho Legislature, see this story by Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson.