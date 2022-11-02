As Election Day approaches, Ada County residents are using mobile units to vote early, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. On Tuesday, chief judge for early voting Janet Wallace supervised the second week of early voters at Lake Hazel Library. Wallace has supervised early voting since 2016, when mobile units were first put into use in Ada County.
“Voting is important in every election,” Wallace said. “It’s an individual choice, but early voting is just easy.”
With 46 ballots counted by 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wallace said she was pleased with the turnout so far.
“Early voting provides a great opportunity for people to ensure they get their vote cast. It’s often more convenient than racing home on Election Day for people’s busy lives,” Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said. “With locations all throughout Ada County, we’ve worked to ensure everyone has an opportunity to get their ballot cast.”
Early voting is available at Boise City Hall, Meridian City Hall, Eagle City Hall and Ada County Elections until Friday. Early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The mobile voting center will be at Kuna City Hall on Wednesday, The Village at Meridian on Thursday, and Star Library on Friday. Mobile voting is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is available at all voting sites, Wallace said.
Among those using the mobile unit Tuesday was Sandra Augsburger, who was in the area running errands and took the opportunity to cast her ballot when she saw the mobile unit. “I consider it a duty to vote,” Augsburger said. “This was sure convenient."