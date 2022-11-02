Ada Early Voting

Voters go through the Ada County mobile voting unit outside the Lake Hazel Library during early voting on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

As Election Day approaches, Ada County residents are using mobile units to vote early, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. On Tuesday, chief judge for early voting Janet Wallace supervised the second week of early voters at Lake Hazel Library. Wallace has supervised early voting since 2016, when mobile units were first put into use in Ada County.

“Voting is important in every election,” Wallace said. “It’s an individual choice, but early voting is just easy.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments