A man who calls Rexburg his hometown helped deliver a baby, 40,000 feet in the air while on a flight to Hawaii, and became part of a viral TikTok video, writer Rexburg Standard Journal reporter Jakob Thorington. Dr. Dale Glenn, a family medicine practitioner, was flying on a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu on April 28 when an emergency call over the plane’s intercom requested for a doctor’s assistance halfway through the flight.
“I missed the first one and my daughter bumps me and says ‘Dad, they just called for a doctor. You better get to work.’”
Glenn was then notified by the flight crew that a soon-to-be-mother, Lavinia Mounga, who was 29 weeks pregnant, was giving birth in the plane’s bathroom.
Luckily, the plane also had three neonatal intensive care unit nurses — Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding and Mimi Ho — on board to care for the mother and baby. These nurses specialize in premature births.
“It was a total miracle because there about 140 million babies born every year," Glenn said. "Out of all those, maybe one will be born on an airplane … To have a full NICU team on an airplane during an emergency child birth is nothing short of a miracle.”
You can read Thorington's full story here at rexburgstandardjournal.com, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.