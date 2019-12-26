Volunteers pushing an initiative to gradually raise Idaho’s $7.25-per-hour minimum wage to $12 an hour say they’ve topped 20,000 signatures. “One-fourth of the way there — great job everyone, and keep it up!” organizer Rod Couch of Idahoans for a Fair Wage announced on Facebook last week.
The group needs 55,057 valid Idaho voters’ signatures by April 30, 2020, to make the November 2020 general election ballot; Couch said his goal is to gather 80,000.
The 55,057 figure is 6% of those who were registered to vote in the November 2018 election. In addition, the total would need to include 6% of registered voters in each of at least 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.
Couch said he has more than 200 volunteers around the state collecting signatures. They’ve been out collecting at events and locations ranging from parades and holiday festivals to libraries, coffee shops and neighborhoods.
The initiative would raise Idaho’s minimum wage to $8.75 an hour on June 1, 2021, then raise it another dollar a year for the next two years and hit $12 an hour on June 1, 2024.
Increases after that would be tied to the Consumer Price Index. The initiative also would eliminate the current “training wage” that allows people under age 20 to be paid $4.25 an hour for their first 90 days on the job.
