Idaho Sen. Melissa Wintrow is shown with her dog, Konie, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boise’s North End. Wintrow proposed the first version of the emergency rental assistance program in Idaho that was funded with $15 million in CARES Act aid; now, there’s a larger program that’s distributing funds through the Idaho Housing & Finance Association and the Boise City-Ada County Housing Authority.
Idaho has received $200 million in federal emergency rental assistance aid since January to help struggling tenants pay rent and utilities amid the coronavirus pandemic, but in the seven months since, has paid out just under $20 million, or 10% of the total.
With Idaho’s housing prices skyrocketing and rents going right up with them, no one disputes that there’s plenty of need.
“I think a lot of the reason money’s not going out is because, ‘I can’t find the web link,’ ‘I can’t figure out my pay stub,’ ‘I don’t know where that document is,’” said Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who proposed the first version of the emergency rental assistance program in Idaho that was funded with $15 million in CARES Act aid, all of which was spent. “People just need some help,” she said.