A local teachers’ union says the Middleton School Board violated open meetings law with a closed-door discussion of labor negotiations, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. Trustees plan to correct the error next week, Middleton district spokeswoman Vickie Holbrook said Friday. The issue came to light Wednesday, when Middleton Education Association leaders filed a grievance with the board and district officials.
“The Middleton School Board and Chairman Kirk Adams engaged in bad-faith practices by attempting to make unilateral decisions in a closed forum,” local union President Stephanie Boling and Vice President Dave Stacy said in their three-page complaint. The grievance raises several concerns about a May 11 board meeting. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.